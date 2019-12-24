FreeCurrencyRates.com

24 Dec 2019
BJP organises pro CAA rally in kolkata

Published On:

AMN

The BJP has asserted that the Citizenship Act is meant for giving citizenship and not for scrapping anyone’s citizenship.

Addressing a public rally in support of the new Citizenship Act, the party’s National Working President J P Nadda said that protection of minority communities including Muslims in the country is the responsibility of the centre.

He criticized the Mamata Banerjee led government in West Bengal for opposing the CAA for vote bank politics. Refuting charges levelled by Ms. Banerjee against Centre the BJP’s National Working President said that by non-implementing various schemes launched by the centre the state has violated the constitutional framework of the country.

Mr. Nadda criticized the West Bengal Government for recent violence at different parts of the State after enactment of the new law. He said that Ms. Banerjee opposed all public welfare efforts of Modi Government like scrapping of Article 370A of the constitution, Triple Talaque, UAPA for pretty political interests instead of looking after the interest of the country.

Earlier, Mr. Nadda took part in Avinandan Yatra in the city in support of the Citizenship Act.

Ruling Trinamool Congress and Left Parties also took out rallies in Kolkata and districts opposing the new act.

