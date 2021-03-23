Election Commission reviews poll preparedness for Assam Assembly Election ﻿
India revisits Covishield vaccine schedule: 2nd dose 4-8 weeks after first, instead of 4-6 weeks
Lok Sabha clears contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2021 11:23:20      انڈین آواز

BJP only makes tall claims before polls: Mamata

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES Kotulpur / Barjora

West Bengal Chief minister and Trinamul congress supremo Mamata Banerjee today pulled up BJP over its promises to dole out “free” rice and pulses to people and said that the saffron party will “never fulfill this”.

“The BJP peddles lies before elections. They promise rice, pulses, chakri, everything. After polls, they are nowhere to be seen. I want to know what happened to the party’s promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of every citizen (before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls).

Addressing a rally in Bankura, she disparaged BJP as a “party of outsiders” and alleged it is bringing “goondas to create terror” in the state. “BJP goons will come to your house and seek votes for their party. Be ready with household utensils to chase away such people if they threaten you,” the TMC supremo told the rally.

Mocking the BJP’s promise of 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, the CM said, “They couldn’t take necessary steps to ensure 33 per cent female representation among elected representatives on different platforms. “On the contrary, the TMC has already made sure that women get 50 per cent representation in panchayat and local bodies. Also 40 per cent of TMC representatives in Parliament are women.”

Accusing the BJP of issuing diktat to women about attire and food habits, the CM also said, “They will make you think that Narendra Modi is bigger than BR Ambedkar.” Mamata addressed three poll rallies in Kotulpur, Indas and Barjora Assembly Constituencies areas in Bankura those are scheduled to go for election in the second phase.

“Modibabu, you should explain why you are so eager to sell off stakes and close down Coal India, BSNL, MTNL and SAIL. Why you are so keen on closing down nationalised banks,” she pointed out.

In Barjora, Mamata tried to convince the voters how she has to struggle each day against her ‘severe physical discomfort’ due to the injury in her ankle. “My ankle hurts and the veins got grazed. The physicians suggested rest; still I volunteered to campaign as I need to continue struggling against the raiders. I know, my mothers and sisters have both the legs intact and they would be able to give the ultimate fight.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ISSF World Cup: India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan win gold medal

AMN India's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan won the gold medal on Monday in the 10m Air Rifle ...

India to take on England in 1st ODI in Pune tomorrow

AMN India will take on England in the first of the three-match One Day International series in Pune tomorro ...

خبرنامہ

آج دنیا بھر میں یوم مسرت منایا جارہا ہے

آج خوشی کا بین الاقوامی دنمنایا جارہا ہے۔ نائب صدر جمہوریہ و ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz