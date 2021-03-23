BJP only makes tall claims before polls: Mamata

AGENCIES Kotulpur / Barjora

West Bengal Chief minister and Trinamul congress supremo Mamata Banerjee today pulled up BJP over its promises to dole out “free” rice and pulses to people and said that the saffron party will “never fulfill this”.

“The BJP peddles lies before elections. They promise rice, pulses, chakri, everything. After polls, they are nowhere to be seen. I want to know what happened to the party’s promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of every citizen (before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls).

Addressing a rally in Bankura, she disparaged BJP as a “party of outsiders” and alleged it is bringing “goondas to create terror” in the state. “BJP goons will come to your house and seek votes for their party. Be ready with household utensils to chase away such people if they threaten you,” the TMC supremo told the rally.

Mocking the BJP’s promise of 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, the CM said, “They couldn’t take necessary steps to ensure 33 per cent female representation among elected representatives on different platforms. “On the contrary, the TMC has already made sure that women get 50 per cent representation in panchayat and local bodies. Also 40 per cent of TMC representatives in Parliament are women.”

Accusing the BJP of issuing diktat to women about attire and food habits, the CM also said, “They will make you think that Narendra Modi is bigger than BR Ambedkar.” Mamata addressed three poll rallies in Kotulpur, Indas and Barjora Assembly Constituencies areas in Bankura those are scheduled to go for election in the second phase.

“Modibabu, you should explain why you are so eager to sell off stakes and close down Coal India, BSNL, MTNL and SAIL. Why you are so keen on closing down nationalised banks,” she pointed out.

In Barjora, Mamata tried to convince the voters how she has to struggle each day against her ‘severe physical discomfort’ due to the injury in her ankle. “My ankle hurts and the veins got grazed. The physicians suggested rest; still I volunteered to campaign as I need to continue struggling against the raiders. I know, my mothers and sisters have both the legs intact and they would be able to give the ultimate fight.”