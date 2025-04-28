Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

BJP condemns Congress leaders over their remarks on Pahalgam terror attack

Apr 28, 2025
The BJP has condemned the remarks of some Congress leaders in connection with the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the media in New Delhi, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that some Congress leaders are questioning the victims’ claims, and even a senior Congress leader, Mani Shankar Aiyar said that we are still living with the consequences of Partition.

Mr Prasad termed such statements as insensitive as they hurt the sentiments of the country. The BJP demanded that the Congress chief take action against such leaders to strengthen the unity of India. He said, at a time when India stands united then such comments of some opposition leaders are damaging the image of the country. Mr Prasad said that the whole world has also condemned the attack and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that strict action will be taken against those behind it.

