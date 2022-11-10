BJP accuses Delhi CM Kejriwal for not fulfilling its election promises

AMN

BJP has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of not fulfilling its election promises related to Jhuggi Jhopri and providing jobs. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi today Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri said that Mr. Kejriwal had promised better facilities in unauthorised colonies including proper water supply but his government has not taken any concrete steps in this direction.

He also asked the AAP government to tell people its steps with regard to garbage cleaning in the city in the last eight years. Mr. Bidhuri also criticised the city government over the issue of air pollution in the national capital.