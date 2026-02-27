The Indian Awaaz

BJP accuses Aam Aadmi Party of attempting to destroy evidence in Delhi Excise Policy Case

Feb 27, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

BJP today accused the Aam Aadmi Party of attempting to destroy evidence in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, claiming the scrapping of the policy raised serious questions. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that investigators had evidence that multiple mobile phones were destroyed in connection with the alleged liquor scam. He expressed confidence that the matter would proceed to higher courts after the decision of the Rouse Avenue court. He further claimed that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be held accountable, asserting that truth would prevail and those responsible for corruption will face punishment.

