J&K CM Omar Abdullah to travel to Karnataka

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is scheduled to travel to Hubballi in Karnataka today to watch the Ranji Trophy final between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that the Chief Minister is expected to reach Hubballi later in the day and attend the summit clash of the Ranji Trophy from the stands. He will be accompanied by some senior leaders of the ruling National Conference during the visit. The Chief Minister’s presence at the venue is aimed at encouraging the players as they take on a strong Karnataka side in the final. The match is being held in Hubballi, Karnataka. Jammu and Kashmir have entered the final of India’s premier domestic cricket tournament for the first time, drawing attention across the country. The team’s run to the title clash has been described by observers as one of the most significant moments in the region’s cricketing history. J&K’s journey to the final has been marked by a series of consistent performances, with the side overcoming established teams to book a place in the summit encounter. The development has generated widespread interest among cricket followers in the Union Territory, with many expressing hope that the team will cap its campaign with a title victory.