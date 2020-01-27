Bihar reports first suspected coronavirus case, girl returns from China with symptoms

A suspected case of Coronavirus has been reported in Bihar’s Chapra. A girl from Chapra, who recently returned from China, was admitted to ICU at a hospital in Chapra after she showed symptoms similar to that of coronavirus.

Civil Surgeon of Chapra, Madhweshwar Mishra said, she was kept in isolation ward of Sadar hospital but was sent to Patna after her condition deteriorated. She has been admitted at PMCH for better treatment.

Meanwhile, seven districts in Bihar sharing borders with Nepal, especially East Champaran and Araria have been put on after a student was tested positive for coronavirus in the neighboring country.

The state health department has also asked airports to remain as many tourists come to Bihar from China.

A protocol has been introduced for sending daily health status of passengers under observation.

Passengers with coronavirus symptoms have been advised to restrict their movement and contact 24-hour helpline number 011- 23978046

Meanwhile, A team led by Director of National Centre for Disease Control Dr Sujeet Singh visited Ram Manohar Lohia hospital today to review preparedness for management of Novel Coronavirus.

They inspected the isolation wards, reviewed biohazard disposal protocols and assessed availability of Personal protective equipment, masks etc.

