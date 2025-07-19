Bihar: PM Modi lays foundation, inaugurates ₹7,200 cr projects in Motihari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple development projects worth over seven thousand two hundred crore rupees in Motihari, Bihar. The projects are related to Rail, Road, Rural Development, Fisheries, Electronics and Information Technology sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said, the development of Bihar is essential for the growth of Eastern India. He said, today, development in Bihar is moving fast because both the central and state governments are working for the state. The Prime Minister said, during the ten years of the UPA government, Bihar received only around two lakh crore rupees. He added that in the last ten years, the NDA government has given more funds than the UPA for the development of Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi said that the centre will spend one lakh crore rupees for providing jobs, employment to youths in the country. He said, in the last few years, a lot of work has been done so that the youth of Bihar get maximum employment opportunities in the state itself. Mr Modi said the poor couldn’t get pucca houses during the rule of the RJD and Congress. He highlighted that in the last eleven years, more than four crore houses were built for the poor under PM Awas Yojna and out of them, 60 lakh houses were built in Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi said that he had taken resolve of Operation Sindoor from this land of Bihar, and today, the entire world is watching its success. Mr Modi said, Bihar has no dearth of capability and resources. He said, today, Bihar’s resources are becoming tools for its progress.

The Prime Minister said that increasing farmers’ produce and income is the government’s top priority. He said, under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, nearly 3.5 lakh crore rupees have been disbursed to farmers so far.

Prime Minister Modi dedicated multiple rail projects to the nation. It includes automatic signalling between the Samastipur-Bachhwara rail line, doubling of the Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail lines. Mr Modi also flagged off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Patna, to New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari to Delhi, Darbhanga to Lucknow and Malda Town to Lucknow to improve connectivity in the region. The Prime Minister also released 400 crore rupees to over 61 thousand Self-Help Groups in Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission. Mr Modi also handed over keys to some beneficiaries as a part of Griha Pravesh of 12 thousand beneficiaries and released over 160 crore rupees to 40 thousand beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin.

On the occasion, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that his government has given special attention to education, health, and the employment of youth. He announced that one crore people will be given employment in the next five years.