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Bihar: Lt General (Rtd) Syed Ata Hasnain takes oath as 43rd Governor

Mar 14, 2026

Last Updated on March 14, 2026 3:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter/Patna

Patna High Court Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo today administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain at a ceremony at the Lok Bhavan in Patna.

Syed Ata Hasnain took oath as the 43rd Governor of the state. At a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, Sangam Kumar Sahu, administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. At the ceremony, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with other dignitaries, were present.

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