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REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra govt to set up special committees to ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders

Mar 14, 2026

Last Updated on March 14, 2026 2:23 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Government of Maharashtra has decided to set up special district-level committees to ensure the uninterrupted supply of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders in the state amid concerns arising from the Iran-Israel conflict.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, Anil Diggikar, has directed all concerned agencies to take the necessary steps to maintain smooth LPG distribution and keep a close watch on supplies across the state.

Each district committee will include the district collector, superintendent of police, district supply officer and officials of government gas companies. Their responsibilities will include monitoring the gas supply chain, maintaining law and order, and submitting daily status reports.

Authorities said priority supply of LPG will be ensured for essential services such as hospitals, government hostels, mess facilities in government schools and colleges, midday meal schemes and government-run residential schools.

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