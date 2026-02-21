Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Major Infrastructure Overhaul Under ‘Saat Nishchay-3’

Last Updated on February 21, 2026 2:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / PATNA

In a significant move to transform urban mobility and ensure citizen safety, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced a comprehensive roadmap to improve the lives of pedestrians across the state. Under the ambitious ‘Saat Nishchay-3’ (2025-30) program, specifically the seventh resolve titled “Sabka Samman-Jeevan Aasan” (Ease of Living), the state government is set to prioritize those on foot over the rising tide of vehicular traffic.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister emphasized that while Bihar’s rapid economic progress has led to an increase in two-wheelers and four-wheelers, the right of a pedestrian to walk safely and with dignity remains paramount.

Key Directives for a ‘Walkable’ Bihar

The Chief Minister has issued high-level instructions to the Transport Department to implement five critical interventions immediately:

Feature Action Plan New Footpaths Identification of high-congestion urban zones for the immediate construction of dedicated walkways. Safe Crossings Installation of standardized Zebra Crossings at strategic locations to manage pedestrian-vehicle flow. Vertical Mobility Construction of Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) equipped with escalators and underpasses in busy areas. Driver Sensitivity Mandatory training for both government and private drivers to respect pedestrian rights and road etiquette. Black Spot Mitigation Identification of accident-prone areas (Black Spots) to be equipped with footpaths and CCTV surveillance for real-time monitoring.

“Dignity of Pedestrians is a Primary Right”

CM Nitish Kumar highlighted that the increasing density of vehicles should not come at the cost of the common man’s safety.

“Walking safely and respectfully on the road is the first right of those on foot,” the Chief Minister stated. “We have directed the Transport Department to work at an accelerated pace so that these facilities reach the public as soon as possible.”

Focus on Road Safety and Technology

A major highlight of this announcement is the integration of technology in rural and urban safety. By installing CCTV cameras at identified “Black Spots,” the government aims to analyze traffic patterns and drastically reduce the mortality rate associated with road accidents in the state.

The Road Ahead

The ‘Saat Nishchay-3’ initiative, launched following the formation of the new government on November 20, 2025, marks a shift in Bihar’s infrastructure policy—moving from just building roads to building a comprehensive “ecosystem of mobility.”

The Chief Minister expressed his firm belief that these measures will significantly enhance the “Ease of Living” for every citizen of Bihar, making daily commutes safer and more dignified.