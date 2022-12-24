FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Dec 2022 01:08:43      انڈین آواز

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi: Hindu-Muslim hatred being spread to divert attention from real issues, says Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Andalib Akhter

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday entered Delhi where it culminated at historic Red Fort. Addressing people a Red Fort congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP government was spreading hatred between Hindus and Muslims to divert the country from real issues. Gandhi also said, “this is not PM Modi’s, but Ambani and Adani’s government”.


Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan joined the yatra in the afternoon near ITO. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi Saturday morning. Upon entering Delhi, Gandhi said the purpose of the Yatra is to showcase “real Hindustan” where people help each other, unlike RSS and BJP’s version of a hate-filled one. “There is no nafrat in this yatra. If somebody falls, everybody helps them. This is the real Hindustan. Not the BJP’s and RSS’s hatred-filled Hindustan,” said Gandhi while addressing a gathering at the Delhi border. He also thanked the “lakhs of people” who provided love and support to the rally.

“I have walked 2,800 km, but did not see any hatred. When I turn on the TV, however, I see violence,” Mr Gandhi said. Today is the last day of the yatra in this phase. Mr Gandhi and his team will go on a nine-day break, after which the yatra will resume.

“The media is a friend. But it never shows the reality of what we say because of a gag order from the backstage…But this country is one, everyone wants to live in harmony,” he said.

‘Small and medium scale businessmen give employment’, says Rahul Gandhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that small and medium scale businessmen gave employment to people. He also lashed out at PM Narendra Modi for implementing GST and for demonetisation.

Many people ask me why I’m here. I’m here as an Indian’, says Kamal Haasan

“Many people ask me why I’m here. I’m here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies & started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line & came here,” says Kamal Haasan

Mr Haasan, the founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, said initially people came to him to say that joining the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and walking with Mr Gandhi would be a costly political mistake.
“I asked myself, this is the time the country needs me. Kamal, my inner voice said, bharat todne ki nahi jodne ki madad karo (help unite the country, not break it),” Mr Haasan said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کووڈ-19 کے خلاف سخت نگرانی کا مشورہ دیا۔ COVID -19

وزیر اعظم نے ملک میں کووڈ۔اُنیس کی صورتحال کا جائزہ لینے کیل ...

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart