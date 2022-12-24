Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi: Hindu-Muslim hatred being spread to divert attention from real issues, says Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort

Andalib Akhter

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday entered Delhi where it culminated at historic Red Fort. Addressing people a Red Fort congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP government was spreading hatred between Hindus and Muslims to divert the country from real issues. Gandhi also said, “this is not PM Modi’s, but Ambani and Adani’s government”.



Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan joined the yatra in the afternoon near ITO. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi Saturday morning. Upon entering Delhi, Gandhi said the purpose of the Yatra is to showcase “real Hindustan” where people help each other, unlike RSS and BJP’s version of a hate-filled one. “There is no nafrat in this yatra. If somebody falls, everybody helps them. This is the real Hindustan. Not the BJP’s and RSS’s hatred-filled Hindustan,” said Gandhi while addressing a gathering at the Delhi border. He also thanked the “lakhs of people” who provided love and support to the rally.

“I have walked 2,800 km, but did not see any hatred. When I turn on the TV, however, I see violence,” Mr Gandhi said. Today is the last day of the yatra in this phase. Mr Gandhi and his team will go on a nine-day break, after which the yatra will resume.

“The media is a friend. But it never shows the reality of what we say because of a gag order from the backstage…But this country is one, everyone wants to live in harmony,” he said.

‘Small and medium scale businessmen give employment’, says Rahul Gandhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that small and medium scale businessmen gave employment to people. He also lashed out at PM Narendra Modi for implementing GST and for demonetisation.

‘Many people ask me why I’m here. I’m here as an Indian’, says Kamal Haasan

“Many people ask me why I’m here. I’m here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies & started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line & came here,” says Kamal Haasan

Mr Haasan, the founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, said initially people came to him to say that joining the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and walking with Mr Gandhi would be a costly political mistake.

“I asked myself, this is the time the country needs me. Kamal, my inner voice said, bharat todne ki nahi jodne ki madad karo (help unite the country, not break it),” Mr Haasan said.