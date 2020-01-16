FreeCurrencyRates.com

Beijing should refrain from raising Kashmir issue at international fora: MEA

By A Correspondent / New Delhi

New Delhi today said Beijing should seriously reflect on the global consensus and refrain from helping Pakistan in trying to raise the Kashmir issue.

Replying to a media query, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Raveesh Kumar said, an attempt was made by Pakistan through China to misuse the platform of United Nations Security Council.

He said, the overwhelming majority of the UNSC was of the view that it is not the right forum for such issues and it should be discussed bilaterally. The meeting concluded without any outcome.

Mr Kumar said, Pakistan’s attempt to peddle baseless allegations and show an alarming scenario failed as it lacked credibility. He said, Islamabad has a choice of avoiding such global embarrassment time and again by refraining from such attempts in the future.

Pakistan has repeatedly tried to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council with China’s help, but it has failed to find any support. The latest attempt failed as other countries of the 15-member council felt Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

