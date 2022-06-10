FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jun 2022 01:48:25      انڈین آواز

Beijing criticises US Military Commander’s comment on China-India border situation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

China on Thursday said that Beijing and New Delhi have the will and capability to properly resolve the border issue through talks as it criticized the scathing remarks by a top US Military Commander who questioned China’s intent in terms of its alarming infrastructure build-up at the Sino-India border in eastern Ladakh. The China-India border issue in eastern Ladakh has entered its third year and China is not ready to restore the status-quo of April 2020 even after 15 rounds of talks, resulting only in a partial disengagement in the eastern Ladakh border.

The Indian side has many a time said that the onus lies with China to resolve the long-drawn border standoff at the LAC in eastern Ladakh as it was caused by the violation of all the previous bilateral border agreements by China. At a regular media briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said, the border issue is between China and India and the two sides have the will and capability to properly resolve the issue through talks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Legend of Indian Women’s cricket Mithali Raj retires from international cricket

The legend of Indian Women's cricket, Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of international ...

P. V. Sindhu storms into quarter-final at Indonesia Masters Tournament in Jakarta

File Pic In Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament in Jakarta, India's ace shuttler P. V. Sindhu stormed i ...

Amit Shah inaugurates 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games- 2021

AMN / SPORTS DESK Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games- ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart