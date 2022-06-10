Beijing criticises US Military Commander’s comment on China-India border situation

AMN

China on Thursday said that Beijing and New Delhi have the will and capability to properly resolve the border issue through talks as it criticized the scathing remarks by a top US Military Commander who questioned China’s intent in terms of its alarming infrastructure build-up at the Sino-India border in eastern Ladakh. The China-India border issue in eastern Ladakh has entered its third year and China is not ready to restore the status-quo of April 2020 even after 15 rounds of talks, resulting only in a partial disengagement in the eastern Ladakh border.

The Indian side has many a time said that the onus lies with China to resolve the long-drawn border standoff at the LAC in eastern Ladakh as it was caused by the violation of all the previous bilateral border agreements by China. At a regular media briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said, the border issue is between China and India and the two sides have the will and capability to properly resolve the issue through talks.