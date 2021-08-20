FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh: Tourism, entertainment sector opened as COVID cases decrease

AMN / WEB DESK

Bangladesh has opened tourist places after a gap of nearly five months. The opening follows the relaxations in the COVID 19 restrictions announced earlier this month. However, health safety measures like wearing masks will need to be followed at the tourist spots and hotels. Furthermore, the community centres, and recreation venues have also become functional from Thursday, 19 August at half of their capacity.

The daily death toll in Bangladesh has dropped to the lowest level in more than the last 6 weeks. According to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Health Services on Thursday 159 people died and 6566 new corona positive cases were reported in the country. This is the lowest death toll since 6 July when 163 deaths were reported in a day. The COVID death toll in the country now stands at 24,878.

Other indicators have also shown improvement with sample positivity rate coming down to 17.64 percent on Thursday from a high of 32.55 percent on 24 July. The recovery rate has also gone up to 92.4 percent from approximately 84 percent a month earlier on July 18. The active cases have come down to 85,157 from over 1.5 lakh at the beginning of the month.

More than 8.25 million people have received both the doses of vaccine while 16.15 million people have received the first dose of vaccine in the country till Thursday.

