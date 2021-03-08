Bangladesh to start vaccination of foreign nationals from March 17

AMN/ WEB DESK

The government of Bangladesh has decided to include the foreign nationals residing in Bangladesh in the national vaccination programme of the country. The vaccination for foreign nationals will begin from 17th March.

The High Commission of India has asked the Indian nationals residing in Bangladesh to register with it to facilitate the process of vaccination initiated by the government of Bangladesh.

The High Commission of India informed the Indian citizens residing in Bangladesh that the vaccination for foreign nationals will be done by the Bangladesh government in phases. In the current phase people holding visas in the A/A1/A2/FA2/D/ND/M can register for taking the COVID 19 vaccine. The date of vaccination for foreigners holding other categories of visa has not been announced by the Bangladesh government.

The Indian nationals have been asked to register on the Bangladesh government website https://surokkha.gov.bd/ six days after they have registered with the High Commission of India. Foreign nationals will be able to get the vaccine only after registration on the Bangladesh government website and receiving the SMS. The High Commission informed that the process of vaccination is controlled and operated by the government of Bangladesh.