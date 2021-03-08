Second part of Budget Session of Parliament begins on March 8
Tamil Nadu: Congress, DMK seal seat-sharing agreement, Congress to contest 25 seats
BJP releases first list of 56 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls
PM Modi calls for developing Indian military into a future force
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Mar 2021 04:57:05      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh to start vaccination of foreign nationals from March 17

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The government of Bangladesh has decided to include the foreign nationals residing in Bangladesh in the national vaccination programme of the country. The vaccination for foreign nationals will begin from 17th March.

The High Commission of India has asked the Indian nationals residing in Bangladesh to register with it to facilitate the process of vaccination initiated by the government of Bangladesh.

The High Commission of India informed the Indian citizens residing in Bangladesh that the vaccination for foreign nationals will be done by the Bangladesh government in phases. In the current phase people holding visas in the A/A1/A2/FA2/D/ND/M can register for taking the COVID 19 vaccine. The date of vaccination for foreigners holding other categories of visa has not been announced by the Bangladesh government.

The Indian nationals have been asked to register on the Bangladesh government website https://surokkha.gov.bd/ six days after they have registered with the High Commission of India. Foreign nationals will be able to get the vaccine only after registration on the Bangladesh government website and receiving the SMS. The High Commission informed that the process of vaccination is controlled and operated by the government of Bangladesh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

P V Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in final of Yonex Swiss Open

WEB DESK In her fourth tournament of 2021 India's top athlete P V Sindhu settled for the runners-up at the ...

Srinu Bugatha, Sudha Singh win New Delhi Marathon titles but fail to qualify for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 7 March : Ace runners  Srinu Bugatha  and Sudha Singh  expectedly clinche ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

مفرور اقتصادی مجرموں سے سختی سے نمٹنے کی ضرورت: نائب صدر

عندلیب اخترنائب صدر، شری ایم وینکیا نائیڈو نے تما م ملکوں سے ...

ممبئی کی مشہور ’کراچی بیکری‘ بالآخر بند ہوگئی

جاوید اخترہندوستان میں سب سے قدیم اور مشہور ترین بیکریوں میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz