Bangladesh to pursue interest-based foreign policy with India, Pakistan: Tarique Rahman

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman and prime minister-designate Tarique Rahman on Saturday said his party would pursue a foreign policy guided strictly by Bangladesh’s national interests in its relations with China, India and Pakistan. Speaking at a post-election press conference at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka, Tarique said Bangladesh’s foreign policy would be shaped by “the greater interests of Bangladesh and its people.”

On relations with China and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), he said: “We will try to protect the interests of the people of Bangladesh. If something is not in Bangladesh’s interest, naturally we cannot pursue it.” He added that any decision on BRI would depend on whether it benefits Bangladesh’s economy.

Tarique described the economy, law and order, and politicisation of institutions as major challenges ahead. “We must ensure the security of the people. The previous government politicised almost all institutions. Therefore, we must ensure good governance,” he said.

On reviving regional platforms, Tarique said Bangladesh would work to reactivate the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation. “SAARC was established through Bangladesh’s initiative. We want it to function,” he said.

Asked about the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India, Tarique said it would depend on the legal process.

Calling for unity, he said BNP’s landslide victory was not just a party win but “a victory for Bangladesh and democracy.” “National unity is strength, division is weakness,” he said, urging all political forces to work together to build a “humane Bangladesh.”

Tarique also thanked election officials, the interim government and observers for ensuring a peaceful poll, and appealed to party supporters to maintain law and order. “Peace and security must be preserved at all costs. Justice must prevail. Law applies equally to every citizen,” he said.

BNP plans to invite Modi to swearing-in: The BNP plans to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the swearing-in ceremony of party chairman Tarique Rahman as Bangladesh’s next prime minister, following the party’s landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary elections.

Confirming the move, BNP foreign policy adviser Humayun Kabir said the invitation would be a goodwill gesture. “Region is important to us. An important part of the foreign policy of Tarique Rahman,” he said, adding that SAARC and BIMSTEC could be utilised for regional cooperation.

Kabir said the outreach reflected a “balanced approach” and an effort to improve ties with neighbours. Modi has already spoken to Tarique by phone to congratulate him on the “remarkable victory” and express India’s support for a democratic and progressive Bangladesh.

Jamaat accepts election outcome: Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman on Saturday said the party recognises the overall outcome of the 13th parliamentary elections and will act as a principled and peaceful opposition.

In a Facebook post, Shafiqur said Jamaat’s victory in 77 seats marked a strong foundation. “Our movement has never been about a single election,” he said, pledging to uphold the rule of law and democratic values while holding the government accountable.

He also condemned post-election violence against opposition supporters, saying, “Violence, intimidation and retaliatory politics have no place in a nation that has just exercised its democratic rights.”

UN urges unity after Bangladesh polls: The United Nations congratulated Bangladesh on holding elections and urged political stakeholders to strengthen national unity. UN Secretary-General António Guterres encouraged all parties to uphold democratic norms, rule of law and human rights.

“We congratulate the people of Bangladesh for holding the elections,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding that the UN remained committed to supporting a peaceful and prosperous future.

Interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus also held talks with leaders of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party, calling on all sides to work together to meet public expectations.