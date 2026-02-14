Bangladesh EC clears way for MPs’ swearing-in by Feb 17

Last Updated on February 14, 2026 9:35 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The Bangladesh Election Commission published gazette notifications for 297 newly elected members of parliament (MPs), paving the way for their swearing-in. The BNP secured 209 of the 297 seats, returning to power after two decades, while Jamaat won 68 seats.

Polling was held in 299 constituencies, with results in two seats withheld due to court orders. Voter turnout stood at 59.44%. The Awami League of deposed PM Sheikh Hasina was barred from contesting.

Press Secretary to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Shafiqul Alam, said MPs would be sworn in by February 16 or 17, while Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid said the new cabinet would take oath by February 18.

The elections followed months of political instability after the ouster of Hasina in August 2024 amid student-led protests and concerns over minority safety.