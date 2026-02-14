Rubio, Starmer Stress Stronger Europe-U.S. Defense Ties at Munich Security Conference

Last Updated on February 14, 2026 8:30 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio today reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the trans-Atlantic alliance at the Munich Security Conference, saying the United States remains fundamentally tied to Europe through shared history and strategic interests. He said the Trump administration seeks a more balanced partnership and called for stronger European defense capabilities to deter adversaries and reinforce collective security. The conference previously exposed tensions between Washington and its European allies.

Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer today said that the UK will deploy its aircraft carrier group led by HMS Prince of Wales, to the North Atlantic this year amid security concerns in the northern regions. He also urged NATO’s European members to act with unity and urgency, describing Europe as having significant untapped strength. He said that while the United States remains an essential ally, changes in U.S. national security strategy require Europe to take primary responsibility for its own defense. Starmer said Europe must develop credible military capabilities and be prepared to use them if necessary.