Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh ties with India must be based on equality, dignity: Yunus govt

Mar 21, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim government has emphasized that relations with India must be based on fairness, equality, and mutual respect, despite growing trade ties between the two nations.


“Our relations with India have strengthened notably, with significant trade growth over the past seven months,” said Muhammad Yunus’ press secretary Shafiqul Alam at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Thursday. However, he acknowledged ongoing complexities regarding visa-related issues and expressed optimism about resolving them soon.


Following the fall of the Awami League government during the July-August mass uprising laat year, India has allegedly been spreading propaganda against Bangladesh through various media outlets, Alam claimed. He also accused India of sheltering ousted former premier Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and other Awami League leaders, suggesting that the country might be conspiring to create instability in Bangladesh under different pretexts, including attacks on religious minorities.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US to sign rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine

Mar 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel continues ground operations in Gaza as Hamas fires rockets at Tel Aviv

Mar 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tarique Rahman acquitted in all cases, free to return to Bangladesh

Mar 21, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Kirsty Coventry becomes 1st female president of IOC

21 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US to sign rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine

21 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel continues ground operations in Gaza as Hamas fires rockets at Tel Aviv

21 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi underscores village development as first step toward Viksit Bharat

21 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!