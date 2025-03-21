Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim government has emphasized that relations with India must be based on fairness, equality, and mutual respect, despite growing trade ties between the two nations.



“Our relations with India have strengthened notably, with significant trade growth over the past seven months,” said Muhammad Yunus’ press secretary Shafiqul Alam at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Thursday. However, he acknowledged ongoing complexities regarding visa-related issues and expressed optimism about resolving them soon.



Following the fall of the Awami League government during the July-August mass uprising laat year, India has allegedly been spreading propaganda against Bangladesh through various media outlets, Alam claimed. He also accused India of sheltering ousted former premier Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and other Awami League leaders, suggesting that the country might be conspiring to create instability in Bangladesh under different pretexts, including attacks on religious minorities.