Army, Navy, Air Force engaged in rescue & relief work in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa
Nine tourists killed in landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh
Olympics Update: Sindhu, Mary Kom win their round 1; Panwar, Deepak crash out of 10 meter Air Rifle; India lose 1-7 to Australia in hockey
Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express transports 200 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh
PM Mann ki Baat: Cheer Olympians, follow Covid protocols
इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jul 2021 02:30:24      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh reports highest COVID deaths, in a day

The COVID 19 pandemic continued to surge in Bangladesh with the highest number of deaths and new infections being reported in a single day on Monday. According to the latest bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) 247 people died and 15,192 new cases of Coronavirus infection were reported in the country on Monday. This is the highest number of deaths in a day since July 19 when 231 deaths were reported. The number of new cases was also the highest on Monday since July 12 when 13,768 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in a day.

The sample positivity rate showed a slight decline at 29.82 percent compared to 30.08 percent on Sunday and 32.55 percent on Friday. The testing for COVID 19 has also been ramped up with 50,952 people tested on Monday.

In order to meet the challenge posed by the surge in COVID cases, the government has announced recruitment of 4000 doctors and 4000 nurses to provide medical care to the Coronavirus patients. Health Minister Zahid Maleque told the media after the cabinet meeting in Dhaka that the recruitment will be done very fast by doing away with viva-voce and police verification procedures.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain has said that legal action will be taken if a factory is found open during the lockdown, reports UNB. The Government of Bangladesh had announced that all factories will remain closed during the strict lockdown from July 23 to August 5. Only factories involved in food processing, rawhide preservation and medicine production are allowed to operate.

Women’s Hockey:India, suffer second defeat, lose 0-2 to Germany

Harpal Singh Bedi : India squandered a penalty stroke and went down 0-2 to Germany ,for their second s ...

Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu, Mary Kom win round 1; Panwar, Deepak crash out of Air Rifle

India lose 1-7 to Australia in hockey In Olympics, the medal hopeful for the country, PV Sindhu won her ...

TOKYO 20202: Indian Women face Germany in their Olympic Hockey outing

Harpal Singh Bedi To stay alive for quarterfinal berth Indian Women's Hockey Team will have to put up a bet ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

Govt forms board to promote medical tourism in India

Medical tourism is a type of tourism undertaken to get medical treatment for ailments, and usually, people try ...

