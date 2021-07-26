Bangladesh reports highest COVID deaths, in a day

AMN/ WEB DESK

The COVID 19 pandemic continued to surge in Bangladesh with the highest number of deaths and new infections being reported in a single day on Monday. According to the latest bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) 247 people died and 15,192 new cases of Coronavirus infection were reported in the country on Monday. This is the highest number of deaths in a day since July 19 when 231 deaths were reported. The number of new cases was also the highest on Monday since July 12 when 13,768 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in a day.

The sample positivity rate showed a slight decline at 29.82 percent compared to 30.08 percent on Sunday and 32.55 percent on Friday. The testing for COVID 19 has also been ramped up with 50,952 people tested on Monday.

In order to meet the challenge posed by the surge in COVID cases, the government has announced recruitment of 4000 doctors and 4000 nurses to provide medical care to the Coronavirus patients. Health Minister Zahid Maleque told the media after the cabinet meeting in Dhaka that the recruitment will be done very fast by doing away with viva-voce and police verification procedures.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain has said that legal action will be taken if a factory is found open during the lockdown, reports UNB. The Government of Bangladesh had announced that all factories will remain closed during the strict lockdown from July 23 to August 5. Only factories involved in food processing, rawhide preservation and medicine production are allowed to operate.