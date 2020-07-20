Bangladesh reports 37 more deaths, 2459 fresh Coronavirus cases

WEB DESK

Bangladesh reported 37 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection and 2459 fresh infections over the last 24 hours since Saturday afternoon.

Briefing media virtually, Addl. Director-General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Nasima Sultana informed that the death toll in the country has now gone up to 2618.

The total number of infected people in the country as on Sunday stands at 2,04,524 which shows an infection rate of about 20 percent among the people tested for Coronavirus infection.

The recovery rate in the country has slowly gone up to 54.59 percent.

In the meanwhile, the official news agency BSS reported that Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) on Sunday granted ‘ethical approval’ for the final phase-3 human trial of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by a Chinese private sector company Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Director of the BMRC Dr. Mahmood Uz-Jahan told BSS that clinical trials will be conducted on healthcare professionals at seven designated hospitals in Dhaka.

However, he said that the approval will further require endorsement from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).