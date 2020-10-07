Bangladesh: Protests erupt against rape in Noakhali

WEB DESK

Several student’s organisations in Bangladesh came out to protest against the gang rape of a woman in Noakhali. In Dhaka, there was a scuffle between the police and the protestors in the Shahbag area on Tuesday. Student leaders claimed that five students were injured in police action during the protest. However, police claimed that students broke the barricade which led to clashes.

Protestors demanded death to the culprits and effective steps by the government to control cases of rape and atrocities against women in the country. Protests were reported from the Uttara area of Dhaka also.

Protests have broken out in many other parts of the country since Monday over the rape incident in Noakhali. Similar protests were reported in the media from other districts of the country including Noakhali, Sylhet, Chuadanga, Satkhira, Jashore among others.

A woman was gang-raped in Begumganj area of Noakhali on September 2. The perpetrators made a video of the crime and threatened to put it up on social media if the family did not pay ransom. After the family of the woman refused to pay ransom, the video of the crime was uploaded on the social media on October 4 which led to a huge uproar in the country. A few days earlier on September 25, a woman was gang-raped inside the MC College premises in Sylhet.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday said that legal action will be taken against the culprits. He said almost all the culprits behind the crime have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission announced the formation of a two-member special probe committee, which will submit its report within 10 working days.