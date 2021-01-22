Bangladesh PM thanks PM Modi for COVID 19 vaccine gift

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gift of 2 million doses of COVID 19 vaccine to Bangladesh.

Addressing a conference through virtual mode in Dhaka on Thursday, Prime Minister Hasina expressed the hope that the vaccines purchased from India will also arrive by January 25-26, reports the official news agency BSS.

Referring to the measures taken by the government in purchasing COVID 19 vaccine, Prime Minister Hasina said that the government is taking all the required measures to face the Coronavirus.

Earlier, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami handed over 2 million doses of COVID 19 vaccine gift to Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque in a function held in Dhaka on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami said that the gift was part of the country’s neighbourhood first policy under which India accords high priority to its relationship with Bangladesh. He said that the gift of 20 lakh doses of Covishield is among the biggest such dispatches by India to any of the neighboring countries.

Vikram Doraiswami said that in line with the discussions held during the virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, India has delivered the vaccines within a week of the vaccine roll-out in India.