Bangladesh: PM Hasina seeks vote for ‘Boat’ as country goes to polls in January 2024

AMN / DHAKA

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wednesday asked her countrymen to vote for boat, saying that the next national election would be held in the first week of January 2024.

Addressing a grand public rally at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar Hasina said: “After 2023, in the first week of January 2024, the next national election would be held. In this election, I seek your (countrymen) vote for our electoral symbol boat.”

Seeking ballots for the boat, she urged the crowd to make a commitment by raising their hands that they would give the mandate for the boat.

Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the ruling Awami League, said that you people have given your vote for the boat and the present government has carried out development not only in Cox’s Bazar, but also across the country.

She said that desired development of the country has been possible as the Awami League government is in power for three consecutive terms and Bangladesh has become a developing nation.

Expressing gratitude to the countrymen, she called upon all to vote in favour of Awami League again.

Mentioning various schemes taken by the incumbent government to minimize the struggle of the lower-middle class and lower-income group of people, the Prime Minister said as long as she is in power it is her responsibility to look after the countrymen.

“As the daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, it is my duty to look after your welfare as long as I am in the power,” she said.

Talking about the Jamaat-BNP clique, she questioned what this nexus gives to the people of this country.

“Arson terrorism, killing, murder, looting, money laundering, smuggling country’s money to abroad, and smuggling are the things what they can do,” she said.

She also mentioned that Khaleda Zia embezzled money from the orphanage and for that reason; she is convicted for 10 years.

“And her son Tarique Zia, you all know that he was convicted for seven years and fined Tk 20 crore for siphoning off the country’s money,” she said.

Additional input from BSS