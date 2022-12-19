FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Dec 2022 11:02:30      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: Opposition BNP unveils 27-point agenda for constitutional

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ahead of the national elections due in January 2024, the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Sunday unveiled a comprehensive agenda for constitutional and governance reform in a bid to forge unity with other opposition parties of the country. 

Underlining the key elements of the proposed reform in Dhaka on Monday, Standing Committee Member of BNP Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain informed that the reforms envisage a maximum of two consecutive terms for Prime Minister and President of the country.

The proposed reforms include changes in the constitutional and administrative framework of the country through a ‘constitution Reform Commission’ which will repeal all undemocratic and controversial laws. It proposes an ‘care-taker government’ to conduct elections in a free and fair manner. The country will adopt a bicameral parliamentary system with an upper house and a lower house. The current legislation regarding the Election Commission will be amended, says proposal put forward by the BNP.

The amendments will be carried out to ensure independence of the judiciary. An ‘administrative reforms commission’, ‘Economic Reforms Commission’ and ‘media commission’ will formulate legal provisions for these sectors. BNP has proposed to publish a whitepaper on corruption while an Ombudsman will be appointed as given in the constitution. 

On religious freedom, the BNP agenda says that every individual will enjoy the right to perform religious activities based on the principle that religion belongs to individuals, state belongs to all. 

The national interest of Bangladesh will be given the highest priority in matters of foreign relations. The proposal declares that no terrorist activity will be tolerated on the soil of Bangladesh. 

Terrorism, extremism and militancy will be dealt with a firm hand. A list of martyrs of the liberation war will be prepared with the initiative of the state, says the 27-point agenda. It also promises to implement universal health care on the model of the UK’s National Health System (NHS).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا بھارتی روپیہ ہر کرنسی کے مقابلے مضبوط رہا currency

AMN وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے زور دے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی روپی ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart