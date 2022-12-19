Bangladesh: Opposition BNP unveils 27-point agenda for constitutional

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ahead of the national elections due in January 2024, the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Sunday unveiled a comprehensive agenda for constitutional and governance reform in a bid to forge unity with other opposition parties of the country.

Underlining the key elements of the proposed reform in Dhaka on Monday, Standing Committee Member of BNP Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain informed that the reforms envisage a maximum of two consecutive terms for Prime Minister and President of the country.

The proposed reforms include changes in the constitutional and administrative framework of the country through a ‘constitution Reform Commission’ which will repeal all undemocratic and controversial laws. It proposes an ‘care-taker government’ to conduct elections in a free and fair manner. The country will adopt a bicameral parliamentary system with an upper house and a lower house. The current legislation regarding the Election Commission will be amended, says proposal put forward by the BNP.

The amendments will be carried out to ensure independence of the judiciary. An ‘administrative reforms commission’, ‘Economic Reforms Commission’ and ‘media commission’ will formulate legal provisions for these sectors. BNP has proposed to publish a whitepaper on corruption while an Ombudsman will be appointed as given in the constitution.

On religious freedom, the BNP agenda says that every individual will enjoy the right to perform religious activities based on the principle that religion belongs to individuals, state belongs to all.

The national interest of Bangladesh will be given the highest priority in matters of foreign relations. The proposal declares that no terrorist activity will be tolerated on the soil of Bangladesh.

Terrorism, extremism and militancy will be dealt with a firm hand. A list of martyrs of the liberation war will be prepared with the initiative of the state, says the 27-point agenda. It also promises to implement universal health care on the model of the UK’s National Health System (NHS).