Bangladesh NSA Khalilur Rahman to visit India amid strained ties

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Khalilur Rahman is likely to visit India to attend the 7th NSA-level Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in New Delhi on November 19–20, officials said on Thursday.

India’s NSA Ajit Doval invited Khalilur Rahman in early October, and Dhaka says the invitation has been accepted. “There’s no reason for him not to go unless something extraordinary happens,” a diplomat in Dhaka said.

The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing confirmed that Khalilur will lead the delegation, calling his participation “a continuation of the interim government’s efforts to foster mutually beneficial regional cooperation.” The government noted that regional engagement is a priority, recalling Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ election as BIMSTEC chair in April and his efforts to reactivate SAARC.

Khalilur recently led the Bangladesh team to the China–Indian Ocean Region Forum in Kunming. CSC—comprising India, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and the Maldives, with Seychelles as observer—accepted Bangladesh as its fifth member last year.

Sources said a bilateral meeting with India’s Ajit Doval is “likely but not finalised.” Khalilur’s possible visit comes amid tense relations following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 last year, when Sheikh Hasina fled to India.

This will be the second adviser-level visit to India since then; Energy Adviser Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan visited in February.

Despite Dhaka’s request for extradition, “no response has yet been received from India,” Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain recently said.

Relations soured further this week after the foreign ministry summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe, objecting to India allowing Hasina, now a fugitive under trial, to give interviews to Indian media.