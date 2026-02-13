Bangladesh Nationalist Party set to form next government after landslide victory in Parliamentary polls

Last Updated on February 13, 2026 9:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party is set to form the next government after sweeping the 13th national parliamentary election and crossing the two-thirds majority mark, according to official and party counts.

The BNP and its allies are leading in 208 of the 284 constituencies declared so far, signalling a decisive mandate after nearly two decades out of power. Party Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul have won their respective seats along with several senior leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman, saying the victory reflects the trust of the Bangladeshi people in his leadership and reaffirming India’s support for a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

The Election Commission said voter turnout in the parliamentary election and simultaneous referendum was 59.44 percent. The twin polls were held peacefully across 299 constituencies.

According to EC officials, counting of votes for the remaining seats as well as the referendum is currently in progress.

