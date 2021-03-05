Bangladesh launches national app portal

WEB DESK

The Government of Bangladesh has launched its national app portal bdapps.com. The agreement between the ICT division of the government of Bangladesh and the telecom company Robi was signed in Dhaka on Thursday.

Through this agreement, BDApps will be established as the hub of the ICT division for application developers. Under the agreement, the ICT division will collaborate with bdapps to organise exclusive boot camps and software development events in the country.

Launching the app portal as the national app portal, ICT minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that app developers from any organisation can use this platform to upload their apps. He said that the ICT division will seek exemption on income tax for the developers and the abolition of VAT on apps. The minister announced that training facilities of the ICT department will be extended to developers seeking to put their apps on the portal.

BDApps is the largest mobile application platform in Bangladesh hosting more than 23,000 apps developed by 12,000 developers.