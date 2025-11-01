The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh interim govt bars foreign travel of officials until Elections

Nov 1, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim government has directed all public officials to refrain from unnecessary foreign travel until the national elections are held. A circular issued by the Chief Adviser’s Office to ministry secretaries and adviser secretariats reminded them of earlier restrictions set in July by the Finance Division. It noted that several senior officials had undertaken overseas trips simultaneously, ignoring prior instructions.


The order stressed strict compliance with travel limitations “to ensure focus on election duties and administrative priorities.” Officials said only “absolutely essential” foreign visits related to national interest or international obligations would be permitted until the electoral process concludes.

