Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army
DGCA directs Airport authorities to enhance surveillance pertaining to COVID-19 protocols
Indian Navy to take part in French Naval Exercise in Bay of Bengal
Dr Harsh Vardhan urge people to come forward for vaccination
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2021 04:21:32      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: Highest daily COVID infection, 2nd highest death toll

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The COVID 19 pandemic continued its upward trend in Bangladesh with 6469 new cases reported on Thursday. This is the highest single day number of infection since the first case was reported on March 8 last year. The figure comes on top of record 5358 new infections reported on Wednesday.

The country also reported 59 deaths on Thursday which is the second highest number of deaths due to COVID 19. The highest number of 64 deaths was recorded on June 30 last year.

According to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday, the positivity rate has also climbed up to 22.94 percent in the samples tested for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours from less than 3 percent on Feb 28. The recovery rate has also fallen from over 91 percent as on March 1 to 88.21 percent on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought cooperation from people to check the rapid transmission of the Coronavirus. She urged people to avoid public gathering and wear face masks.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Hasina said that Coronavirus was largely contained in the country initially but public movement and gatherings went up excessively leading to the surge in cases.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Manpreet to lead 22-member Indian Hockey Team for Argentina Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Experienced midfielder  Manpreet Singh will lead the 22-member Indian  Hoc ...

Motorsport; Jehan begins 2021 F2 season on a high note, clinches second position

AMN Bahrain India’s racing star Jehan Daruvala began his 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship campaign on a st ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz