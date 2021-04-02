Bangladesh: Highest daily COVID infection, 2nd highest death toll

WEB DESK

The COVID 19 pandemic continued its upward trend in Bangladesh with 6469 new cases reported on Thursday. This is the highest single day number of infection since the first case was reported on March 8 last year. The figure comes on top of record 5358 new infections reported on Wednesday.

The country also reported 59 deaths on Thursday which is the second highest number of deaths due to COVID 19. The highest number of 64 deaths was recorded on June 30 last year.

According to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday, the positivity rate has also climbed up to 22.94 percent in the samples tested for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours from less than 3 percent on Feb 28. The recovery rate has also fallen from over 91 percent as on March 1 to 88.21 percent on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought cooperation from people to check the rapid transmission of the Coronavirus. She urged people to avoid public gathering and wear face masks.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Hasina said that Coronavirus was largely contained in the country initially but public movement and gatherings went up excessively leading to the surge in cases.