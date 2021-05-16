Bharat Biotech gets permission to conduct Phase- II and III trials for its vaccine for children
16 May 2021

Bangladesh extends lockdown till May 23, educational institutions closed till May 29

Published On:

WEB DESK

The government of Bangladesh has decided to extend the strict lockdown in the country for one more week till May 23 in order to contain the spread of the Corona virus in the country.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain has said that the Prime Minister has already approved the decision and the circular will be issued on Sunday, reports the official news agency BSS.

The Minister said that the decision to extend the lockdown has been taken as a surge in Covid 19 infection is feared after the Eid vacation as people return back to Dhaka.

Over 6 million people had left Dhaka for their home towns and villages a few days preceding Eid despite restrictions on public transport and appeals by the Prime Minister to celebrate Eid at home.

The government has also extended the closure of secondary and higher secondary educational institutions till May 29 in the country.

The Education Ministry took the decision in view of the continuing Corona pandemic in the country. However, online education will continue to function. The educational institutions were scheduled to open on May 23.

Educational Institutions in Bangladesh have remained closed since March 17 last year after the first Coronavirus was detected on March 8 in the country.

