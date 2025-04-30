Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh court sets May 12 for report on arrest warrants against Hasina

Apr 30, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

A Dhaka court has fixed May 12 for submission of the execution report on arrest warrants issued against 29 individuals, including ousted premier Sheikh Hasina and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, in two graft cases over plot allotment irregularities under the Dhaka’s Rajuk Purbachal New Town Project.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Jakir Hossain passed the order on Sunday after police failed to submit the report. The arrest warrants had been issued earlier on April 15 in separate cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

One case, filed on January 14 by ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin, accuses Hasina and seven others of abusing power to unlawfully allocate a 10-katha plot in the housing project. A charge sheet was submitted on March 10 by ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya, naming 12 accused.

