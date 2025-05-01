Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh: SC stays HC’s order of granting Bail to former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Das

May 1, 2025

AMN / DHAKA

In Bangladesh, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the HC order that had granted bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote and a former Iskcon leader, in a sedition case.


Chamber Judge Justice Md Rezaul Haque fixed the date for hearing on a government appeal.
Earlier in the afternoon, the High Court granted bail to Chinmoy in the case, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB).


The bench of Justice Md Atoar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza passed the order.
Soon after the order, the state filed an appeal with the Appellate Division’s Chamber Court where Additional Attorney General Barrister Aneek R Haque argued for the suspension of the HC order.
The court then stayed the bail until the certified copy of the High Court’s judgment was released and a regular leave-to-appeal petition was filed.


Chinmoy’s lawyer was not present during the Chamber Court’s issuance of the stay.
State counsels also said that the Chamber Court lifted the suspension and fixed Sunday for a hearing on the government’s appeal.

