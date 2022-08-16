FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh: Case filed against Chinese contractor in Dhaka viaduct crash

Police have filed a case against the contractor and crane operator for a viaduct crash in Dhaka, Bangladesh yesterday afternoon which crushed five persons to death and injured two inside a car. The accident took place on Jasimuddin road in the Uttara area of Dhaka where construction work is going on for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)-3 elevated expressway.

The crane lost control while placing a big girder on the location. No arrangement for diverting or stopping the vehicular movement was made during the time the crane was moving the girder. The China Gezhouba (Group) Corporation (CGGC) is the contractor for the project against whom an unnamed case has been filed under sections such as causing death due to negligence, endangering life and safety of others among others.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges has formed a 5-member probe panel to enquire about this accident. The probe panel has submitted its preliminary report to the government. Earlier also similar accidents have taken place in Dhaka. On July 15, a security guard was injured and a pedestrian injured when a girder of a BRT project fell on them in the Gazipur area of Dhaka. In March last year, six workers had suffered injuries after a BRT girder fell upon them near the Hazrat Shahjalal airport in Dhaka.

