Bangladesh bans free internet services for Social media

AMN

The Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has issued orders for the telecom companies to stop free internet services to its subscribers for accessing social media.

The regulatory authority asked the telecom service providers to stop the service because it gives rise to unhealthy competition between the companies. The BTRC order also said that this facility was being used by some people for carrying out criminal activities on the social media.

BTRC issued the order after it was instructed by the information ministry to ensure safe internet and maintain normal market competition. The telecom companies have started implementing the order from Friday. The four telecom companies of Bangladesh Grameenphone, Robi Axiata, Banglalink and Teletalk Bangladesh provide totally or partially free services to access social media to its subscribers under various plans. The number of internet users in Bangladesh is above 102 million as in May. 94 million people access the internet on mobile devices.