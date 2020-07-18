India’s 2 Covid-19 vaccines are under human clinical trials
Bangladesh bans free internet services for Social media
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust proposes ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for Ram Temple construction
Election Commission seeks parties’ views on poll campaign in during pandemic
High level central team to visit Bihar to review Covid-19 situation
इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2020 12:49:51      انڈین آواز

AMN

The Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has issued orders for the telecom companies to stop free internet services to its subscribers for accessing social media.

The regulatory authority asked the telecom service providers to stop the service because it gives rise to unhealthy competition between the companies. The BTRC order also said that this facility was being used by some people for carrying out criminal activities on the social media.

BTRC issued the order after it was instructed by the information ministry to ensure safe internet and maintain normal market competition. The telecom companies have started implementing the order from Friday. The four telecom companies of Bangladesh Grameenphone, Robi Axiata, Banglalink and Teletalk Bangladesh provide totally or partially free services to access social media to its subscribers under various plans. The number of internet users in Bangladesh is above 102 million as in May. 94 million people access the internet on mobile devices.

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

