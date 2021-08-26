Ayush Ministry condemns tirade Against AYUSH-64 by a section of media

AMN / NEW DELHI

Ayush Ministry has strongly condemned the tirade Against AYUSH-64 by a section of media. In an official release, the Ministry said, a malicious campaign is being carried out by a section of media against Ayurveda in general and the Ministry of Ayush in particular for the last couple of days, citing a small study which is in pre-print stage.

The one-sided tirade is focused on AYUSH-64, a herbal formulation found effective in the management and treatment of COVID-19 based on many larger studies and a robust multi-centered clinical trial.

The release said, the pre-publication in question is borne out of a collaborative research project between the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur.

Both institutes are reputed and are apex centres of learning and research in respective fields with a long and rich legacy of patient care as well as research and condemn the mis-reporting done on the outcome of their study. The drug in question, AYUSH- 64, has shown efficacy in the primary endpoint.