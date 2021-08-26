UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
Bangladesh Telecom Regulator bans PubG, Free fire apps
Jaishankar speaks to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
Myanmar govt in exile committed to repatriation of Rohingyas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Aug 2021 04:47:34      انڈین آواز

Ayush Ministry condemns tirade Against AYUSH-64 by a section of media

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Ayush Ministry has strongly condemned the tirade Against AYUSH-64 by a section of media. In an official release, the Ministry said, a malicious campaign is being carried out by a section of media against Ayurveda in general and the Ministry of Ayush in particular for the last couple of days, citing a small study which is in pre-print stage.

The one-sided tirade is focused on AYUSH-64, a herbal formulation found effective in the management and treatment of COVID-19 based on many larger studies and a robust multi-centered clinical trial.

The release said, the pre-publication in question is borne out of a collaborative research project between the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur.

Both institutes are reputed and are apex centres of learning and research in respective fields with a long and rich legacy of patient care as well as research and condemn the mis-reporting done on the outcome of their study. The drug in question, AYUSH- 64, has shown efficacy in the primary endpoint.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Mohammedan Sporting to face Indian Air Force in opener of the Durand Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Mohammedan Sporting Club - the first Indian winners of the Durand Cup - will take on Indi ...

Muskan, Rohit Chamoli, Bharat Joon in the finals at ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 25 August:  Promising youngster  Muskan displayed her brilliant form ...

It is overwhelming to be nominated FIH Rising Star of the Year; Midfielder Vivek Prasad

Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad, shortlisted for the FIH Rising Star of the Year A ...

خبرنامہ

آزادی کی تاریخ میں جن کا دوکوڑی کا بھی حصہ نہیں وہ ملک کو بربادکررہے ہیں:مولانا ارشد مدنی

مظفرنگر فساد متاثرین کی بازآبادکاری   نئی دہلی،25/اگست 2021:ص ...

سڑک تحفظ کی نگرانی اورنفاذ کے لئے نوٹی فیکیشن

FILE PHOTO نئی دہلی، سڑک ، ٹرانسپورٹ اورشاہراہوں کی وزارت نے 1 ...

افغانستان کی تازہ صورت حال

اشرف غنی بہت جلد وطن واپس لوٹنے کی کوشش کریں گے WEB DESKافغ ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz