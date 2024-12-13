Ayush Clinic offers free consultation at World Ayurveda Congress venue in Dehradun

Dehradun

The free Ayush Clinic opened as part of the ongoing World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo at the Parade Ground here will be providing free medical consultation to the public till December 15 evening.

The Out Patient (OP) Clinic is organized as a public outreach initiative of the Ayush Department of Uttaranchal Government, which is supporting the WAC.

Services of over 35 medical practitioners representing various systems of Ayush including Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy are available at the clinic from 9 am to 5 pm on all these days, Dr Sudheer Sharma, Professor at Motherhood Ayurveda Medical College Roorkee and the coordinator the open clinic said.

The clinic has specialists representing various Ayush verticals like Panchakarma, Marma chikitsa, Nadi Raksha, Netra Rog (ophthalmology), Stree Prasootika ( gaenacology), Bal Rog (pediatrics), Swastha Vrit, Geriatrics, Naturopathy and Kitchen Pharmacy.

“ The response to the initiative has been quite encouraging as there had been a good turnout of patients on the first day itself. This also reflects the enhanced trust of people in Aysuh systems of wellness,” Dr Sharma said.

Follow-up consultation service through telephone and messaging platforms will be provided in cases that require extended treatment and medical advice after the initial diagnosis.

Volunteers have been deployed at the venue to guide the public to the clinic.

The largest international conclave of Ayurvedic practitioners, researchers, administrators, diplomats, teachers and students, the biennial event is organised by the World Ayurveda Foundation (WAF), an initiative of Vijnana Bharati.

More than 5500 participants from within India are participating in the event, which is also being attended by over 350 delegates from 54 countries.

The event features over 150 scientific sessions and 13 associate events besides plenary sessions.

In line with its focal theme, ‘Digital Health, An Ayurveda Perspective’, the four-day event will set the stage for in-depth deliberations on leveraging new technologies to more effectively deliver solutions and reconfigure R&D projects relating to Ayurveda.