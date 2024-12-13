The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

Ayush Clinic offers free consultation at World Ayurveda Congress venue in Dehradun

Dec 13, 2024

Dehradun

The free Ayush Clinic opened as part of the ongoing World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo at the Parade Ground here will be providing free medical consultation to the public till December 15 evening.

The Out Patient (OP)  Clinic is organized as a public outreach initiative of the Ayush Department of Uttaranchal Government, which is supporting the WAC.

Services of over 35 medical practitioners representing various systems of Ayush  including Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy  are available at the clinic from 9 am to 5 pm on all these  days, Dr Sudheer Sharma, Professor at Motherhood Ayurveda Medical College Roorkee and the coordinator the open clinic said.

The clinic has specialists representing various Ayush verticals like Panchakarma, Marma chikitsa, Nadi Raksha, Netra Rog (ophthalmology), Stree Prasootika ( gaenacology), Bal Rog (pediatrics),    Swastha Vrit,  Geriatrics, Naturopathy and Kitchen Pharmacy.

“ The response to the initiative has been quite encouraging as there had been a good turnout of patients on the first day itself. This also reflects the enhanced trust of people in Aysuh systems of wellness,”  Dr Sharma said.

Follow-up consultation service through telephone and messaging platforms will be provided in cases that require extended treatment and medical advice after the initial diagnosis.    

Volunteers have  been deployed at the venue to guide the public to the clinic.  

The largest international conclave of Ayurvedic practitioners, researchers, administrators, diplomats, teachers and students, the biennial event is organised by the World Ayurveda Foundation (WAF), an initiative of Vijnana Bharati.

More than 5500 participants from within India are participating in the event, which is also being attended by over 350 delegates from 54 countries.

 The event features over 150 scientific sessions and 13 associate events besides plenary sessions.

In line with its focal theme, ‘Digital Health, An Ayurveda Perspective’, the four-day event will set the stage for in-depth deliberations on leveraging new technologies to more effectively deliver solutions and reconfigure R&D projects relating to Ayurveda.  

Related Post

HEALTH

World Ayurveda Congress to begin in Dehradun on Dec 12

Dec 10, 2024
HEALTH

TB deaths reduced by 21.4%in 2023 in India

Dec 10, 2024
HEALTH

30 Minutes of Exercise Boosts Brain Performance for 24 Hours: Study

Dec 10, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Chittagong Court rejects early bail hearing for Chinmoy Krishna Das

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

27 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

Both Houses of Parliament pay tribute to 2001 attack martyrs

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Lok Sabha begins 2-day special discussion on 75 years of Constitution of India

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment