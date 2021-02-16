Awards given for writing competition by High Commission of India, Bangladesh

WEB DESK

The High Commission of India in Dhaka announced the winners of the writing competition on the subject ‘What Liberation means to me’ for the youth of Bangladesh. The prize giving ceremony was organised on Monday at the High Commission of India in Dhaka.

The competition received over 1050 submissions from Bangladesh and abroad. The Minister of State for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak gave away the prizes as Chief Guest of the function.

In Category A of Bangla competition, Afsara Tasnim of Dhaka University was adjudged the Champion. Farsia Kawsar Chowdhury of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) was given the prize as the first runners up.

In the English category, Maliha Momtaz Oishi from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College was declared as the Champion while Ipshita Kajuri from North South University was the first runner up. In both the categories a total of 14 prizes were given away.

Champions of each category were awarded with laptops, the first and second runner up received Tabs. Other winners received a smartphone, along with a crest, certificate and book. The top essays from each category will be published in Bharat Bichitra magazine of the Indian High Commission, said the Press release issued by the High Commission of India.

The aim of the competition was to give Bangladeshi youth a platform to show their creativity and share their own understanding and meaning of Liberation. The competition was organised jointly by the High Commission of India, Dhaka and Youth Opportunities.