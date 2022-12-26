Avalanche buries at least 10 people at ski resort in Austria

WEB DESK

In Austria, an avalanche has buried at least 10 people at a ski resort near the mountainous villages of Lech and Zurs.

Authorities today said one person has been rescued but the search for survivors is continuing at Lech-Zuers resort. They said about 100 people are involved in the search, which also includes several helicopters and rescue teams with dogs.

10 winter sport enthusiasts were buried, according to them.

The Lech Municipality spokesperson said, they do everything they can to save the winter sports enthusiasts.

Avalanche warnings have been in place in the area throughout the Christmas weekend.