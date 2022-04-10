Australia: Prime Minister Scott Morrison calls for federal elections on May 21

AMN/ WEB DESK

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called a federal election for 21st May. At present, Morrison’s ruling coalition holds 76 seats in the House of Representatives. Opinion polls suggested there will be a change of government, with the opposition Labor party, led by Anthony Albanese, tipped to take office. However, in the last election, Scott Morrison won despite most polls predicting otherwise.

Morrison is the first leader to serve a full term in office since John Howard, who won four elections before losing to Labor’s Kevin Rudd in 2007