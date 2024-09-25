Audit needs to keep up with technological evolution, says President Murmu effectively

BISHESHWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI

Stressing that Audit needs to keep up with technological evolution in order to be able to perform its oversight functions effectively, President Droupadi Murmu said that the CAG of India plays a key role in ensuring transparency and accountability in the country’s public finance. It was not without reason that the Indian Constitution vested the office of CAG with a wide mandate and complete autonomy..

Inaugurating the 16th Assembly of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) in New Delhi Tuesday, the President said that the mandate of public sector audits has expanded beyond traditional auditing to include assessing the effectiveness of public welfare schemes and projects, ensuring that they serve all citizens equitably. She stated that in an increasingly technology-driven world, more and more public services are being delivered using technology.

President Murmu said, today, the world is at a critical juncture where emerging digital technologies like artificial intelligence, data analytics, machine learning and geo-spatial technology are becoming the backbone of modern governance.

She said, Digital Public Infrastructure DPI serves as the foundation to support and enhance the functioning of the digital economy and services provided to citizens. She added that from digital identities to e-governance platforms, DPI has the potential to revolutionise the delivery of public services and goods, making them more accessible, efficient, and inclusive.

The President said that in many parts of the world, women and vulnerable sections of society have less access to digital technologies, fewer opportunities to develop digital skills and are under-represented in the digital economy.

The President said, this divide not only limits their ability to access essential services but also perpetuates inequality. She added that this is where the role of Supreme Audit Institutions becomes crucial. She said, as auditors, they have the unique responsibility and opportunity to ensure that digital public infrastructure is designed and implemented in a way that is inclusive and accessible to all.

President Murmu said, the office of CAG has lived up to the expectations of the Constitution makers. She said, it follows a strict code of ethical and moral conduct that ensures the highest order of probity in its functioning. The President said that timeliness is equally important for effective auditing of public finance.

President Murmu said, the profession of audit and accounting is an old age practice and ancient Indian scriptures also talks about how fiscal prudence and financial probity are critical elements of statecraft. She said, similar references can be found in the civilizational journey of Egypt, Greece and Rome.

The four-day conference will have a series of discussions on the evolving role of Supreme Audit Institutions in fostering transparency and accountability.

An important highlight of this year’s assembly is the assumption of the chair of ASOSAI by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu for the term 2024-2027. More than 200 delegates representing 42 countries and international organizations are participating in this assembly.