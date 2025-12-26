Atal Canteen Launched in Delhi: Meals at ₹5 for the Needy

Last Updated on December 26, 2025 11:50 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Atal Canteen’ scheme in the national capital, marking the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The initiative aims to provide affordable and nutritious meals to the city’s needy and working population at a nominal cost of just ₹5 per plate.

Speaking to the media after the launch, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the scheme as a major step towards ensuring food security for economically weaker sections, daily wage workers and those struggling with rising living costs in the city. She announced that 45 Atal Canteens have started operations from today across different parts of Delhi, while the remaining 55 will become functional within the next 15 days, taking the total to 100 canteens.

Union Minister Manohar Lal said the initiative is expected to benefit millions of people in the national capital. He that the Atal Canteens reflect the vision of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who believed that no citizen should go to bed hungry. The scheme, he added, combines social welfare with dignity by offering clean and quality food at highly subsidised rates.

The government plans to set up the canteens at key locations such as bus terminals, hospitals, industrial areas and labour hubs to ensure easy access for those most in need. Officials said the project will be monitored regularly to maintain hygiene, quality and transparency.

The Atal Canteen scheme is being seen as a significant welfare measure that strengthens Delhi’s social safety net while paying tribute to the legacy of the former prime minister.