At least 21 people killed & 110 others wounded in a Ukrainian attack on Russian city of Belgorod

WEB DESK

At least 21 people, including three children, were killed and 110 others wounded in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod Saturday. The Russian Defence Ministry said Kyiv employed rockets carrying cluster bomb warheads in its strike, labelling the attack a crime. The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed about the attack. Saturday’s shelling comes after Russia launched its biggest air attack on Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion, resulting in at least 40 deaths and more than 150 injuries.

Meanwhile, Russia has launched fresh attacks on Ukraine. According to Ukrainian officials, Russia’s drone attacks targeted Kyiv and inflicted damage on residential areas of the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv.