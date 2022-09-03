At least 18 people killed including prominent cleric in explosion at mosque in Afghanistan

WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, at least 18 people, including a prominent cleric close to the Taliban, have been killed in an explosion at a crowded mosque in western part of the country on Friday.

At least 21 people were injured. The explosion occurred during Friday noon prayers at the Guzargah Mosque in Herat.

Among the dead was Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a prominent cleric who was known across Afghanistan for his criticism of the country’s Western-backed governments over the past two decades.

Ansari was seen as close to the Taliban. His death was confirmed by the chief Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

Mohammad Daud Mohammadi, an official at the Herat ambulance center said that ambulances transported 18 bodies to hospitals in Herat. No one has claimed responsibility for the blast.