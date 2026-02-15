Assam: PM Inaugurates Major Infra and Connectivity Projects Worth ₹5,450 Crore

Last Updated on February 15, 2026 1:08 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN GUWAHATI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and flagged off several development projects worth more than 5,450 crore rupees in Assam.

In Guwahati, he inaugurated the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu across River Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati built at a cost of 3,000 crore rupees. After the bridge inauguration, the Prime Minister proceeded to Lachit Ghat, a nearby area and virtually inaugurated the temporary campus of IIM Guwahati and the National Data Centre for North Eastern Region at Amingaon in Kamrup district.

The Prime Minister also flagged off 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme for four cities of India. 100 buses for Guwahati, 50 each for Nagpur and Bhavnagar and 25 buses for Chandigarh. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Emergency Landing Facility on Moran Bypass, developed along a national highway in Dibrugarh district and witnessed aerial display of Fighters, Transport aircrafts and Helicopters. The Emergency Landing Facility was constructed with 100 crore rupees.

The Prime Minister who is on a day-long visit to the State, later, addressed a Booth Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Guwahati. He said that the entire North-East including Assam is the Ashtalakshmi of India. The Prime Minister said during the last 11 years the NDA government led by BJP played a very important role for the development of North Eastern Region. He criticized the Congress for negligence and underdevelopment of this region during their rule.

He said that during the last 11 years more than 5.5 lakh crore rupees allocated to the Northeast and unprecedented development can be seen in the infrastructure sectors of this region. The Prime Minister said, Assam has emerged as a key growth engine for India during the rule of BJP led government only.

The Prime Minister informed that his government is working on improving connectivity and infrastructure sectors in this region as these will generate employment for the youths. He further informed that a record 49,725 crore rupees has been earmarked for Assam under tax devolution for the 2026-27 financial years and river tourism infrastructures will be developed in the State.