Bihar: Nishant Kumar’s Gaya Visit Sparks Political Buzz, Blends Development with Spirituality

Last Updated on February 15, 2026 11:57 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / Gaya

At a time when political circles in Bihar are abuzz with speculation about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar stepping into active politics, his recent visit to Gaya on February 14 has added fresh fuel to the discussion. The tour, marked by a mix of developmental inspection and spiritual devotion, quickly became a talking point across the state.

From reviewing his father’s ambitious Ganga Water Supply Scheme to paying tribute to the legendary Dashrath Manjhi village, and finally walking barefoot through the sacred land of Bodh Gaya, Nishant Kumar’s visit carried a strong message—progress and faith can go hand in hand.

During his tour, Nishant Kumar inspected the Tetar Reservoir, a key component of the Ganga Water Supply Scheme, which is considered one of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s dream development projects. He interacted with officials and sought detailed updates on the project’s progress, operations, and water supply mechanisms.

Officials informed him that Ganga water is transported through pipelines to reservoirs and water treatment plants, where it is purified and then supplied to the public as drinking water.

Tribute to Dashrath Manjhi

As part of his Gaya visit, Nishant Kumar also visited the Dashrath Manjhi Memorial, where he paid floral tribute at Manjhi’s samadhi (memorial). He sought blessings from Manjhi’s son and met other family members, enquiring about their well-being.

Later, he also visited the historic mountain that Dashrath Manjhi famously carved over a span of 22 years, creating a pathway through sheer determination. Nishant Kumar paid homage to Manjhi’s extraordinary willpower and his devotion towards his wife, calling his struggle an inspiration.

Visit to Bodh Gaya Reflects Spiritual Devotion

One of the most notable moments of Nishant Kumar’s tour was his visit to Bodh Gaya, where he toured the sacred town barefoot, showcasing deep spiritual faith. He meditated at the Mahabodhi Temple and reflected on the teachings and philosophy of Lord Buddha, including the principles of the Middle Path.

He also learned about the significance of the message “Appo Deepo Bhava” (Be your own light), which is considered a central spiritual teaching in Buddhism.

Exploring Buddha’s Life and Sacred Buddhist Sites

During his visit, Nishant Kumar studied the journey of Siddhartha Gautama—how he chose the path of knowledge to understand the causes of human suffering, endured severe penance, and eventually attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree by following the Middle Path.He meditated beneath the Bodhi tree, met tourists from abroad, and studied books related to Buddha’s teachings.

Nishant Kumar also visited other major spiritual landmarks in Bodh Gaya, including the Sleeping Buddha (Shayan Mudra) site and the 80-foot Buddha statue.

The most striking highlight of the entire visit remained the fact that Nishant Kumar toured the entire Bodh Gaya area barefoot, reflecting his strong spiritual inclination and deep faith.