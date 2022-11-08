FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Nov 2022 07:45:25      انڈین آواز

Asian shares mixed amid gains in U.S. stocks and China’s zero-COVID policy

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Asian shares on Tuesday traded mixed amid gains in the U.S. stocks and investors concern over China’s zero-COVID policy. Japan’s NIKKEI-225 climbed 1.3 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.2 per cent.

Singapore’s Straits Times ended with a marginal gain of 0.1 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.2 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite index ended 0.4 per cent down.

European shares were also mixed in intra-day trade. Germany’s DAX rose 0.3 per cent while France’s CAC and London’s FTSE 100, both fell 0.2 per cent when reports last came in.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Boxer Shiva Thapa secures historic 6th medal in Asian Elite Boxing Championships

AMN In Boxing, five-time Asian Championships medallist, Shiva Thapa added a historic 6th Asian Championship ...

Hockey India announces cash incentives for both men’s and women’s team members for every win

AMN Indian Hockey players received a big boost yesterday with Hockey India announcing a new policy under wh ...

Hockey Pro League: India beat Spain 3-1 on penalties

AMN India beat Spain 3-1 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 in normal time in the Hockey Pro League at ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart