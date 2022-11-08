Asian shares mixed amid gains in U.S. stocks and China’s zero-COVID policy

AMN

Asian shares on Tuesday traded mixed amid gains in the U.S. stocks and investors concern over China’s zero-COVID policy. Japan’s NIKKEI-225 climbed 1.3 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.2 per cent.

Singapore’s Straits Times ended with a marginal gain of 0.1 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.2 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite index ended 0.4 per cent down.

European shares were also mixed in intra-day trade. Germany’s DAX rose 0.3 per cent while France’s CAC and London’s FTSE 100, both fell 0.2 per cent when reports last came in.