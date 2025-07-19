Asian Markets ended mixed , European major indices trading flat

Major Asian markets ended mixed today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained over 1.3 per cent, Singapore’s Strait Times index increased over 0.6 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite added half a per cent. On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed over 0.2 per cent down and South Korea’s Kospi index declined over 0.1 per cent.

Major European indices were trading flat in intra-day trade. France’s CAC was up by 0.08 per cent, whereas Germany’s DAX and London’s FTSE 100 fell marginally, when reports last came in.