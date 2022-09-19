Asian Market: stock falls as investors fled risk-driven assets ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meet

AMN

Most Asian stock markets today fell as investors fled risk-driven assets ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week. Trade did not take place in Japan’s NIKKEI-225 due to a holiday.

South Korea’s KOSPI plunged 1.1 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined one percent. Singapore’s Straits Times and China’s Shanghai Composite indices, both ended 0.4 percent down.

European shares were also down in intra-day trade. Germany’s DAX fell 0.7 percent, London’s FTSE 100 declined 0.6 percent and France’s CAC was trading 1.4 percent down.